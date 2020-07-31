WALTON CO., Fla. (WALA) - A Walton County man is charged with trafficking in heroin and possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted felon.
Thomas Obregon, 45, was arrested following the execution of a search warrant at his Miramar Beach home July 29th and is currently being held at the Walton County Jail, officials announced Friday.
Officials say as a result of the narcotics investigation, the Okaloosa County Multi-Agency Drug Task Force and partnering agencies seized more than 100 grams of prescription pills along with over 650 grams of Methamphetamine, 250 grams of Heroin, 21 grams of Cocaine, 3.9 kilograms of Marijuana/THC extract cartridges, 9 firearms (two stolen in our local area), and more than $10,000.
The arrest stems from an ongoing, vital partnership targeting large scale drug dealers that includes the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Walton County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Walton Beach Police Department, and Crestview Police Department.
