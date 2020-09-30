WALTON CO., Fla. (WALA) - An 18-year old Defuniak Springs resident has been arrested in connection with the armed robbery of two Illinois tourists on Okaloosa Island last July, officials announced Wednesday.
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has charged Shakeem Thomas with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, robbery with a firearm, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
The two tourists were walking along Santa Rosa Boulevard on Okaloosa Island around midnight when they saw a red sedan following them. Authorities say the car parked and a young man, later identified as Thomas, got out of the passenger seat and pointed a handgun at one of the pedestrians, demanding money.
She gave him a small amount of cash and he and the driver then left the area. Witnesses were able to get a good description of the car, including the license tag number, and it was traced to an owner in Defuniak Springs.
The investigation led to Thomas. An additional arrest is pending.
