Floor is Lava, Love is Blind, and Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo -- If you ever wanted to be on a reality show, Netflix is looking to make it happen.

The streamer is inviting fans to submit one-minute videos showing their authentic selves, and explaining why they should be on a Netflix reality show. Starting on August 8, it's officially Netflix Reality August!

There are a lot of shows included in the casting call; described as the largest one ever. On a blog post, the company writes, "We love to hear from viewers who feel inspired and accepted after seeing themselves reflected in our shows. After all, what is reality TV if it doesn’t represent real people?"

Industry experts say Netflix leaning into reality TV makes sense in comparison to it's high production and expensive shows like the Witcher which reportedly costs around $10 million per episode, or Stranger Things which is about $12 million per episode.

This won't be the first for Netflix though, it already has a number of unscripted shows potential applicants could use for inspiration.

Who knows, your instant fame just one audition away.

Whether you love competition or cooking, dating or decor, style or a social experiment, there might have a show for you -- now or someday soon. Just select a category and submit your casting video to be considered for future seasons. To register, you must be 18 years or older. No need for ring lights or glam, just be the real you!

If you're interested in submitting your application click this link to upload your audition.

Even better, the Netflix Reality Road Trip "casting truck" will stop in Los Angeles, Austin, Atlanta, Nashville and New York from Aug. 22 to Sept. 5 to let potential reality stars submit their videos in-person.

Shows included in the casting call at launch:

“Love is Blind”

“Nailed It”

“Indian Matchmaking”

“Roaring Twenties”

“Too Hot To Handle”

“Queer Eye”

“Dream Home Makeover”

“The Circle”

“Floor is Lava”

“Get Organized with The Home Edit”

“Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo”

“The American Barbeque Showdown”

Netflix reality trucks cities and dates:

Aug 22 - Truck Stop #1 - LOS ANGELES

Aug 27 Truck Stop #2 - AUSTIN

Aug 30 Truck Stop #3 - ATLANTA

Sep 1 Truck Stop #4 - NASHVILLE

Sep 5 Truck Stop #5 - NEW YORK CITY

More details and exact locations will be announced in the coming weeks.