MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The two people who have been wanted in the Rickarby Street murder have been arrested.
Christin Edwards, 20, and Eric McCorvey Jr., 19, were booked into Mobile County Metro Jail Saturday night, according to jail records.
The Metro Jail log shows that each was charged with murder and with discharging a gun into an occupied building.
They were wanted in the shooting death of 17-year-old TyDarius Jones.
Still in Metro Jail is Xavier Flake, 21, who is being held at on $250,000 for a murder charge and $30,000 for a charge of firing into an occupied vehicle in the same case.
Jones was shot and killed Tuesday across the street from Rickarby Park.
