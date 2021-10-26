A man wanted for multiple crimes in Missouri was arrested in Gulf Shores Sunday, October 24, 2021. He now faces several drug charges here. He and a female acquaintance were arrested in the parking lot of a condo on West Lagoon Avenue after police got a call about suspicious activity.

Twenty-nine-year-old Jessica Erin Berger and 29-year-old Ryan Kenneth Braswell, both from Missouri, face multiple drug charges after Gulf Shores Police said they found meth, heroine, mushrooms, and marijuana on them. When police ran Braswell’s name, they found a lot more.

“He had multiple warrants in Missouri. I know a felony warrant for…I believe he failed to register as a sex offender,” said Lt. Jason Woodruff with Gulf Shores Police.

Missouri court records show Braswell was convicted in 2011 and sentenced to seven years for the attempted sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl. The best police can tell, they were here for vacation and had a condo booked they planned to check into Sunday afternoon. It was in the very parking lot where they were going to stay that police said they caught them with a variety of illegal drugs.

“They were coming to stay at that condo, and I don’t know if they were just here early. That is kind of a typical thing these days. Somebody will just be in town early before they can check in type deal,” Woodruff said.

The bust was in the middle of the afternoon and drew the attention of Ottis Fairbanks, who was passing by on West Lagoon Ave. when he noticed all the activity.

“All of a sudden, we see a bunch of cop cars sitting in the parking lot,” Fairbanks recalled. “We looked over there and then we could see four or five cop cars and then the trunk of a car was up, and it was under the drive-in of a condo and it looked like police were going through the automobile.”

Police not only found drugs, but also found credit cards which didn’t belong to the couple. Investigators said the suspects likely drew attention to themselves that they normally wouldn’t have during busier times of the year.

“I think that probably had a lot to do with it. This time of year is a great time to be here but there’s not a lot of people in town so it makes somebody stick out that’s up to no good,” explained Woodruff.

Police also found a toy gun and live ammunition in the vehicle. Braswell is a convicted felon, so he could face additional charges for the ammo. Because he’s also a fugitive from justice, Ryan Braswell currently has no bond. Jessica Berger has a bond of $15,500.