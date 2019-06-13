UPDATE: Baldwin County deputies said Weston Lee Gill was captured Thursday after he was spotted walking on Highway 181 by an off-duty deputy. Fairhope Police responded and took Gill into custody
The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in locating Weston Lee Gill who is 29 years old. Gill is wanted by BCSO for felony and misdemeanor warrants. Gill is transient and moving around the Belforest area of Baldwin County.
According to officials, Gill is sleeping in church vans and outbuildings in the area. Gill is currently on bond for a church burglary that occurred in April of this year. Please contact Sheriff’s Communications or call 911 if you see him. 251-937-0202
