Summer is almost officially here and the weather is getting warmer.
That means its almost time for a potentially deadly bacteria to develop in higher concentrations.
We're talking about Vibrio bacteria.
Mobile County Health Department officials say Vibrio bacteria, like Vibrio vulnificus, sometimes called flesh eating bacteria, live in brackish water like you can find in Mobile Bay or in the Mobile River.
How do you get sick from Vibrio?
Mark Bryant with the Mobile County Health Department says the vast majority of cases nationally comes from food, like raw or undercooked shellfish, but the rest is waterborne.
Bryant said, "Usually that's when you have a cut, either people might be fishing and they cut their hand, a knife, on a scale of a fish or a hook, or they might step on a shell in the water that cuts their foot."
Bryant says, even then, not everyone will be affected.
He said it's usually people with compromised immune systems.
Bryant said, "But for most people just going to the beach, you're not going to have an issue."
Health officials say about 80 perfect of infections happen between May and October.
Last year, a Robertsdale woman had to be hospitalized for treatment of flesh eating bacteria which she believes she got when her heel, which had a small crack, touched water from Mobile Bay while she was at Fairhope Beach.
Bryant said, "Last year, we had three cases reported in Mobile County and they all were water borne."
People we talked to Tuesday while fishing know to take precautions.
Jakkil Williams baits his own hook, and hasn't cut himself.
He said, "I'm careful so I don't get hurt."
Resherra Johnson has heard about Vibrio and makes sure even during a peaceful day of fishing, she doesn't get cut.
Johnson said, "You can get infections. I just try to stay awake, that way I make sure I don't get cut."
So far, no cases have been reported in our area, and health officials hope people will heed precautions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.