The warning went out on social media from Gulf Shores Fire Rescue Friday afternoon that double red flags were flying.
"Double Red Flags 1/10/2020 from 1 p.m. until further notice. Surf conditions ahead of storm front has created dangerous surf conditions. Double red flags mean it is illegal and illogical to enter the Gulf waters. Live long and prosper," states the Facebook post by Gulf Shores Fire Rescue.
