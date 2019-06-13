Pensacola Police need help in finding a vehicle that recently struck a pedestrian on Palafox Street and left the scene.
Officer Brad Buddin said the incident occurred around 1:10 a.m. on Palafox between Garden and Romana streets. The 22-year-old male pedestrian was crossing Palafox in a crosswalk when he was struck by a newer white Toyota Tundra, which was northbound on Palafox. The truck may have possible damage to the driver’s side mirror or the left front fender.
Buddin said the pedestrian was hospitalized with serious injuries but has since been released.
Anyone having information on the incident is asked to contact Officer Brad Buddin at 850-436-5409 or Crimestoppers at 850-433-STOP.
