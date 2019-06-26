Warren Morgan named Firefighter of the Month

Fire Fighter Warren Morgan has been named the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department Firefighter of the Month for June 2019. Joining MFRD in November 2018, Firefighter Morgan displayed an enthusiasm for public service and a passionate, servant’s heart throughout recruit training.
Morgan continues to progress and show promise in just three months on assignment in the field. On Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at approximately 3:30 pm, Firefighter Warren G. Morgan was picking up his children from school near Azalea Road and Government Boulevard, when he noticed a car in the opposing lane, driving slowly and erratically. As the vehicle approached the intersection, FF Morgan noticed the driver appeared to be unconscious. FF Morgan pulled his car to the side of the road, parked, and sprang into action.
Discovering the doors were locked on the vehicle, FF Morgan physically pushed the car onto the shoulder of the road, where it came to a stop against a tree. After noticing the driver slumped forward over the wheel, FF Morgan quickly retrieved a tire tool from his personal vehicle and shattered the front, passenger window.
Upon gaining entry into the vehicle, FF Morgan placed the vehicle in park, shut off the ignition, assessed the driver’s condition, opened and maintained the patient's airway, and stabilized the patient’s cervical spine until the arrival of Rescue 19 and Engine 19.
These actions were performed while off-duty and without a duty to act, presenting great risk to Morgan’s personal safety.
Words and awards cannot adequately represent the appreciation of the City of Mobile or the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department.
Therefore, on behalf of all the citizens and with our sincere thanks, Fire Chief Mark Sealy and the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department are pleased to recognize Warren Morgan as FIREFIGHTER OF THE MONTH for June 2019.
