Washington County Schools closed after flu outbreak

School is out Friday in Washington County thanks to a flu outbreak.
Washington County Schools tells us nearly a quarter of their students have been out sick as well as several teachers, so many in fact they could not find enough substitute teachers to fill in.
The school system is out Friday as well as two days next week for Mardi Gras, giving students and staff a five day weekend.
School officials say they hope that’s long enough for those sick to recover and for the schools to be fully disinfected.
Parents told us this they are thankful the school system made the call.
“There’s a lot of kids out here that are sick, and there’s a lot of parents that don’t want to be home with them so they send them to school anyway with them being sick, and then it makes it harder for us parents who are trying to work, then we have to miss work because our kids are sick because they don’t want theirs at home,” said LeKedra Ware, a McIntosh High School parent.
School officials are urging parents to keep their kids at home if they are sick or showing any symptoms of the flu come Wednesday when schools are back in session.
