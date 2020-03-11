WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- Washington County public schools will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. Thursday to allow for a district-wide disinfecting process.
A Facebook post from the school system on Wednesday states, "We continue to put the health and safety of our students as our number one priority. All staff and teachers will remain to assist with the process. Please make arrangements for someone to be at home to greet your children tomorrow."
