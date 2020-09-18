BALDWIN CO., Ala. (WALA) - Waste Management announced it will resume all collection service in Baldwin County tomorrow, Friday, Sept. 18, weather and road conditions permitting.
Due to potential road obstructions, Waste Management will delay the start of Friday’s collection routes until 7:30 a.m. For any stops that are not accessible due to road and safety concerns, Waste Management will attempt to service those customers on their next scheduled collection day.
"We are pleased to announce that tomorrow, Friday, Sept. 18, Waste Management will resume collection service for our valued customers in Baldwin County," said Michael Finley, Waste Management of Mobile, AL. "Together with the citizens of south Alabama, we now begin this enormous recovery effort, with safety as our top priority. We appreciate the cooperation of our valued customers and the guidance of our local officials, as we collectively address the major impacts of Hurricane Sally."
