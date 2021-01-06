Watch live as Vice President Pence presides over a joint session of Congress to count electoral votes in the election of President Elect Joe Biden.
WATCH LIVE: Vice President Pence presides over a joint session of Congress to count electoral votes
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Most Popular
Articles
- CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Large blue UFO seen above Hawaiian island
- Causey Middle School teacher charged with rape
- MPD investigates armed robbery of Brinks truck
- Pastor of West Mobile church dies of COVID-19
- MCSO says murder of 27-year-old man in Wilmer was “personal," still looking for suspect
- Teen killed in West Mobile crash
- Victim identified and one arrested after deadly New Year's Day crash on I-65
- Investigators still trying to identify man found dead in water near Causeway, release images of victim's tattoos
- VIDEO: Man beaten with can of iced tea after using racial slur in gas station
- Moffett Road murder suspect arrested after pursuit by MCSO
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.