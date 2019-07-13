In this Friday photo, as rain bands cover the French Quarter, a green strip remnant of an old Mississippi River levee is nearly submerged as seen atop the current concrete covered Mississippi River levee in Algiers Point where the unusually high river is at 16.9 feet, which is just under the minor flood stage of 17 feet, in New Orleans, ahead of landfall of Barry. The levees protect to at least 20 feet. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)