PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Prichard has experienced a water main break behind City Hall, officials reported Tuesday morning.
According to city officials, the water will be shut off during the repair period.
Water supply to City Hall and the surrounding area has been affected. They say the water is anticipated to be back on by 1 p.m.
Please contact the Mayor’s office for more information at 251-452-7800, Option 8.
For the most up-to-date information, please visit, follow and like the Mayor’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/MayorOfPrichard/
