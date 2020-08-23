ADEM, Attorney General files complaint against Daphne Utilities

https://www.daphneutilities.com

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) -- Daphne Utilities crews are at a water main break on Jackson Street.

The company said people in the area may see low water pressure, no water, or discoloration until the line is fixed.

Crews expect the repair work to finish up by midnight. After the repair, people in the area are advised to run an outside faucet for 15 minutes or until discolored water clears.

