ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - The Orange Beach Police Department reported water over several roads as of 1:10 p.m. Tuesday, September 15.
Police posted the following information to social media:
"Water over the road on Magnolia Cir, Ornacor Ave, Pine Rd @ Magnolia Dr, Azalea St, Josephine Dr (West of the boat launch), and Spinnaker Way."
They say Wolf Bay Road, Bayou Drive, Marina Road and Pirates Cove are all impassable.
