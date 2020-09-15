Water rising in Gulf Shores as Sally nears coast

Water is rising in Gulf Shores as Sally nears the coast.
The public beach in Gulf Shores was underwater before midmorning Tuesday, with water slowing inching up the seawall.
White caps, winds, and rain already carrying debris down the coastline, as sun sails were taken down after being destroyed by high winds.
Many people who decided not to evacuate making last minute preparations, getting gas and supplies as they brace themselves for potentially historic floods.
“We’re trying to find gas at the moment, which I do have enough, but just to be on the safe side, and then we’ll just go from there,” said Robert Brown, of Gulf Shores.
Brown lives on the Intracoastal Waterway in Gulf Shores, a place prone to flooding.
He says they were planning on staying but are driving around to see if they may need to re-evaluate.
“We’ve been driving around, just seeing how the water is playing out. Just to make sure, to see if we do need to evacuate early, but then again, like I said, we’re just testing the waters,” said Brown.
Gulf Shores beaches are closed to the public, as well as public parking areas near the water, as that storm surge is expected to spill over the seawall sometime today.
