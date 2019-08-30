“No one dreams of being homeless. Unfortunately, due to financial pressures, job loss, mental illness, addictions and a myriad of other life challenges, this nightmare becomes a reality for many. That’s why Waterfront Rescue Mission was founded; to offer hope, healing and a brighter future for our community in need. The non-profit is celebrating 70 years of helping men get on the right path of life.
The staff and volunteers at the Mission have learned, from 70 years of hands on experience, that the people seeking Mission services really aren’t all that different from the rest of us. They have families, responsibilities, hopes and dreams and are determined to do whatever is necessary to experience positive and lasting change in their lives.
While some are unemployed, 44% have jobs and are doing what they can to support the themselves and the families they love. Approximately 14% are U.S. veterans who have valiantly served our country and need assistance accessing military benefits and permanent housing. Some simply need a safe place to stay while recovering from medical procedures or while applying for other qualifying benefits. Others have debilitating health issues and need help connecting with appropriate resources.
Waterfront Rescue Mission helps people address the challenges of life-dominating issues. Healing and restoration are the goals of our Bible-based program that helps develop self-sufficient, productive members of our community.
Simply stated, they are our homeless neighbors and the Mission exists to help make our community a better place to live, work and enjoy for everyone. It’s both our responsibility and privilege to come alongside you, our faithful Mission supporters, to offer a hand-up to those who are determined to rebuild shattered lives by using proven faith-based principles that transforms lives and combats homelessness, poverty and addictions.
The ultimate goal of Waterfront Rescue Mission is to look beyond circumstances and stereotypes to address a person’s individual spiritual and physical needs by providing tools and services that bring about positive and lasting life change.”
