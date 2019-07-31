MOBILE, Ala. -- Waterfront Rescue Mission is celebrating 70 years of service to the community.
During the celebration Tuesday, clients were served lunch by people from local businesses, city council members, MPD Chief Lawrence Battiste and even FOX10 News anchors Lenise Ligon and Byron Day.
Barbers from Bishop State were also there giving free haircuts.
The president of the organization, Devin Simmons, says all of the work Waterfront Rescue Mission is because of the community.
Many of the clients tell us the program is bringing them through a complete transformation.
They talked about a brighter future.
Zeke Portis wants to get his GED and find a trade.
Portis said, "It's actually been really good for myself. I came in not being able to walk. I was a drunk. I got saved three weeks in and started to become sober and got my walk back and doing a whole lot better."
If you'd like to help the Waterfront Rescue Mission change more lives, you can donate online or shop their thrift stores.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.