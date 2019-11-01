Waterfront Rescue Mission wants to make sure no one goes hungry this Thanksgiving. Phone lines open today for volunteers to sign up to serve on thanksgiving day. The agency is also in need of food donations for the feast.

DETAILS

Thanksgiving Day Feast

Waterfront Rescue Mission, 11am

To Volunteer:

Mobile: 251-433-1847

279 N Washington Ave.

Pensacola: 850-429-0656

380 W Herman St.

