Waterfront Rescue Mission is a local group that offers a multitude of programs for hungry and homeless men in our area.
Right now, donations are down, but there are ways you can help.
Angee Ishee, Pete Blohme, and Nick Dimario joined Lenise Ligon on Fox10 News at 4 to discuss some volunteer efforts coming up.
- Pete Blohme plans to work alongside men in our kitchen who prepare meals, helping them learn not only culinary skills, but life skills. We are working with Pete to set a date for this, hopefully in the next few weeks.
- A group of 15 students from Faith Academy will be volunteering at our Mobile Thrift store in March.
- A group of 5-10 students from Redeemer Lutheran Church will be volunteering at our Foley Thrift Store in March, tentatively.
