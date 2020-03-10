MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) Across Mobile people are doing what they can to keep coronavirus and other germs at bay.
And that doesn’t stop short of the bus stop!
Wave transit in Mobile is just one of many companies boosting their cleaning efforts.
Ensuring people in the Port City have a safe and healthy way of navigating Mobile is important to transportation leaders, especially for people who rely on public transportation to get around.
“The mass transit is a vital service to our community for people getting to and from work buying groceries,” said Joe Snowden, Mobile Senior Director of Maritime and Transportation.
That's true for Lynn Giddings who takes the bus regularly to get to the laundromat.
Giddings finds relief in knowing the city is taking coronavirus so seriously.
“I think it’s a great idea. I mean just be careful what you touch, watch where people sneeze, wash your hands,” she said.
Every single day Joshua Harris, the Wave Transit safety manager, says the buses are cleaned.
That includes wiping, scrubbing and sanitizing all surfaces, but these days it’s done with the coronavirus in mind too.
“Anything where people touch a lot you should be trying to disinfect on a regular basis and they do that daily.”
Their efforts go beyond the buses though, it’s about the operators too.
“We putting notices out throughout our facility letting our operators know that safety is first here. Making sure they’re keeping themselves sanitized, clean, washing their hands, not touching their mouths or anything like that when they’re dealing with the passengers on the vehicles.”
Snowden says they haven’t seen a decline in the number of people riding the bus because of coronavirus, but if they do he doesn’t expect to see a major drop in ridership.
