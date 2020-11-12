MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Wave Transit System will resume fare collection for fixed route and mobility services on Monday, November 30 officials announced Thursday.
They say fixed route service will resume front door boarding. All passengers are reminded to use public transit only for necessary trips and continue to practice social distancing to include wearing a mask and staying at least six (6) feet part.
Officials say The Wave has implemented numerous health innovations so fares can be safely collected with minimal contact between operators and passengers. Transparent safety partitions have been installed on all buses.
The Wave officials say they will continue to closely monitor operations and make necessary adjustments to support the health and safety of transit operators and riders during the COVID-19 crisis.
For additional information and updates, please visit The Waves facebook page at www.facebook.com/thewavetransit or website at www.thewavetransit.com.
