WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - Two separate undercover narcotics investigations lead to the arrest of two DeFuniak Springs men, authorities announced Friday.
Walton County Sheriff’s Office VICE/Narcotics Unit arrested 42-year-old Xavier Britavius Baker and 37-year-old Christopher Tyler Miller.
Baker was arrested at his residence located at 230 Goodwin Road on September. He is charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and use of two-way communication device to facilitate a felony. He was given a $50,000 bond.
Officials say Miller, 37, was arrested at his residence located at 749 Lincoln Ave. on September 9 as well. He is charged with the sale of methamphetamine and use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony. He was given a $15,000 bond.
Both are still incarcerated at the Walton County Jail at the time of this release.
