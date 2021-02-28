WALTON COUNTY Fla, (WALA) The Walton County Sheriff's Office has released a statement regarding their investigation of a deadly drive-by shooting on Saturday night in Miramar Beach.
The statement reads as follows:
"Authorities in Walton County are investigating a drive by shooting that left one dead in Miramar Beach.
Walton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 500 block of Scenic Gulf Drive in Miramar Beach in reference to a shooting just before midnight Saturday. One victim was located with a fatal gunshot wound.
Investigators have been called to the scene to take over the investigation. More information will be released once it becomes available."
