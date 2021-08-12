WALTON COUNTY, Fla. --According to the Walton County Sheriff's Office, a sexual predator fled from his Ponce de Leon address and now the Walton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating him.
Ricky Lee Harrison, 55, is a registered sexual predator who absconded from his last known address on County Highway 3280.
He is now wanted for three felony counts of failing to register.
Harrison is a white male with dark brown hair, standing 5’7, and weighing approximately 155 lbs.
He has a tattoo of a spider and a spider web on his right arm.
Anyone with information on Harrison’s whereabouts is asked to call the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 892-8111 or you can remain anonymous by calling Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at (850) 863-TIPS. Submit a web tip at http://www.emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com/ or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile Application or the Walton County Sheriff’s Office smartphone app.
They state you could also be eligible for a cash reward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.