WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) -- Five victims were defrauded of more than $450,000 in a barn kit scheme as the business owner skipped town, according to the Walton County Sheriff's Office.
This goes back to the fall of 2018, when investigators with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office were contacted by a victim who filed a fraud report on Beam Barns business owner Christopher Willman, 49, according to the Sheriff's Office.
WCSO says Willman advertised the business as one offering custom barn kits for sale. The business and residential address for Willman was in Santa Rosa Beach.
The victim reported that in February 2016 she paid a deposit of $5,000 for a barn kit. In July 2018, the victim paid an additional $20,758 for the kit. In September 2018, the victim made her final payment to the business in the amount of $15,155. Willman told the victim the barn kit would be delivered by September 2018, according to WCSO.
But, investigators say, the victim never received the barn kit, any materials, lumber, supplies or a refund.
By May 2019, four other Beam Barns customers reported paying Willman for barn kits they never received.
A total of $458,189.20 was defrauded from five victims in the barn kit scheme, the WCSO says.
Investigators say that in February 2019, Willman vacated his Santa Rosa Beach home without notice.
WCSO says that, based on his actions, Willman’s failure to provide materials, services, or refunds for the money these five individuals sent indicates his intent to defraud.
Willman turned himself into authorities in West Virginia and was arrested on charges of scheming to defraud more than $50,000. He is awaiting extradition to Walton County.
