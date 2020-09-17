WALTON CO., Fla. (WALA) - An inmate has walked off from a work crew in DeFuniak Springs and Walton County Sheriff’s Office and other local law enforcement agencies are gathering assets to get him back into custody.
Officials say Clyde Hunter, 32, walked away from work crew cleaning up storm debris at the little league park at 469 South 25th Street in DeFuniak Springs at 10:05 a.m. today, September 17.
Hunter is described as a white male with dark hair, 5’9, 180 lbs.
Walton Correctional K-9 teams are on scene. But it’s believed Hunter was possibly picked up by a girlfriend or other acquaintance.
If any area resident spots Hunter, please call (850)-892-8111 or dial 911.
