WALTON CO., Fla. (WALA) - Walton County Sheriff's officials are searching for 80-year-old Hector Martin Hernandez.
Officials say Hernandez went missing from his home on Maes Lane in DeFuniak Springs on Saturday afternoon.
According to authorities, Hernandez has dementia and was last seen driving a light blue Chrysler PT Cruiser with FL tag Z231GV.
Anyone with information is asked to call (850) 892-8111.
