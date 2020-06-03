WALTON CO., Fla. (WALA) - The Walton County Sheriff's Office is in the area of Morrison Springs Road in Ponce De Leon searching for a missing 3-year-old boy with autism.
Officials say the child was last seen wearing only a diaper. There was approximately an hour time gap between when the child was last seen and when the agency was called.
Walton Correctional Institution has been asked to bring their K9 Teams to assist.
If you locate this child, please notify the Walton County Sheriff's Office by calling (850)-892-8111 or call 911.
