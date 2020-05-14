WALTON CO., Fla.— Walton County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of a missing Freeport man.
Justin Chamberlain, 35, of Freeport left his cell phone and wallet when he left his home on Mossy Bend Road at 7:30 pm Wednesday night. He was last seen walking north on Mossy Bend Road.
Officials say K-9 teams from Walton County Correctional are responding and WCSO has launched a drone in the area.
Chamberlain is described as a white male, with a thin build and a beard and was last seen wearing shorts, a t-shirt, and black tennis shoes.
If you have any information regarding Chamberlain's whereabouts please call the Walton County Sheriff's Office at (850)-892-8111.
