Walton County Sheriff’s office is seeking the public’s help in locating a runaway teenager.
Adreonna “Jade” Stogner, 16, ran away from her home off County Highway 147 W in Paxton on January 7th leaving behind a note to her parents. She was last seen wearing a light blue t-shirt and blue jeans.
Stogner is described as a white female, with blonde hair, brown eyes, and fair skin. She weighs approximately 118 pounds and is 5’0 tall.
Walton County Sheriff’s Office has been working closely with Stogner’s parents who desperately want her to come home.
Anyone with information regarding Stogner’s whereabouts is asked to call the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 892-8186 or you can remain anonymous by calling Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at (850) 863-TIPS.
Submit a web tip at http://www.emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com/ or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile Application or the Walton County Sheriff’s Office smartphone app. You could be eligible for a cash reward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.