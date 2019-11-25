A 35-year-old sexual predator has fled from his DeFuniak Springs address and now the Walton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating him.
Michael Wayne Alford is a registered sexual predator that has absconded from his last known address on West Bach Drive. In addition, authorities say Alford also has a "no contact" order for his previous address on Simpson Court in DeFuniak Springs.
Alford has no vehicle and the last known means of transportation is to travel on foot. He was last seen last week in the city limits of DeFuniak Springs walking around on 8th Street.
Officials say Alford is aware that law enforcement is looking for him and will attempt to hide.
Anyone with information on Alford’s whereabouts is asked to call the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 892-8186 or you can remain anonymous by calling Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at (850) 863-TIPS.
Submit a web tip at http://www.emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com/ or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile Application or the Walton County Sheriff’s Office smartphone app. You could be eligible for a cash reward.
