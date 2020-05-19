WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - A traffic stop for a stop sign violation leads to the arrest of a Miramar Beach man following the discovery of illegal drugs, according to authorities.
Officials say around 1 a.m. Tuesday, deputies patrolling the area of County Highway 30a witnessed the driver of a white Toyota Tacoma run a stop sign at County Road 283 South.
The deputy pulled over the vehicle and made contact with the driver, 26-year-old William Maxwell Edwards, who they say immediately became confrontational. They say deputies could see marijuana in plain view inside the truck cab and could also smell the odor of marijuana.
When asked, Edwards denied the presence of illegal drugs inside the vehicle.
The vehicle was searched and located inside was approximately 14 grams of cocaine, more than 50 Xanax pills, 70 alprazolam pills, $7,645 in U.S. Currency, more than four pounds of marijuana found in a pelican case in three large plastic bags and inside another large black bag behind the passenger seat, seven glass jars of THC wax, two boxes of THC oil for vaping, and various drug paraphernalia.
In addition, six empty alcoholic beverages were found throughout the vehicle along with a ¾ full alcoholic beverage in the door panel.
Edwards was arrested for possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was also issued two traffic citations for failure to stop and open container.
Edwards was transported and booked into the Walton County Jail and is awaiting first appearance.
