WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) -- The Walton County Sheriff's Office in northwest Florida is using social media to ask for the public's help in recovering a pet stolen from a local church.
From the WCSO Facebook page:
This Guinea pig was stolen over the weekend from a church off 393 in Santa Rosa Beach.
His name is Coconut.
I don’t know how much more we have to say.
Do your thing Facebook.
