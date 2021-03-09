WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) -- The Walton County Sheriff's Office in northwest Florida is using social media to ask for the public's help in recovering a pet stolen from a local church.

From the WCSO Facebook page:

This Guinea pig was stolen over the weekend from a church off 393 in Santa Rosa Beach.

His name is Coconut.

I don’t know how much more we have to say.

Do your thing Facebook.