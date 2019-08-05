In El Paso, reports said the police department's response time was only 6 minutes. In Dayton, many say the police department's response time was only 20 seconds. This likely saved dozens more lives.
This turns our eyes back home to Mobile. Many wondering if our police department is prepared to handle a mass shooting, should one occur.
Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste believes the department is as ready as they can be with shootings of that nature not being anticipated. He said the best they can do is train and plan.
Battiste said this is especially important in spaces where there are large crowds, like special events, parks, the mall and especially downtown Mobile.
The chief said MPD has increased patrols downtown. MPD's new downtown precinct opened a few months ago.
Chief Battiste believes training is the key. He adds that all MPD officers are cross trained on multiple job duties and specifically trained for critical incidents like mass shootings.
"Unfortunately when you're dealing with these types of incidents, its rare that you have any type of warnings or notice that something is going to occur. Obviously when we prepare for large gatherings like Mardi Gras and things like that we have additional personnel assigned," Battiste explained. "We're going to pray that we don't get that call, but should we get it our believe our officers are prepared to respond."
Chief Battiste said his team had some discussion about all of this at their morning meeting today.
He adds that investigators are monitoring activities, social media chatter, and anything that can alert them to danger, daily.
