Mobile public schools began classes Tuesday with online learning.
So what does online learning look like from a teacher's perspective?
Fourth grade teachers Bridget Archer and Camryn Tucker welcomed the new school year at O'Rourke Elementary School in front of plenty of bright faces.
But the students weren't in the classroom, they were on line.
Archer said, "We're going to try to make this as 'school' as possible."
Archer and Tucker said there will be tests and writing assignments, even science experiments students can do virtually, but interaction is important.
Archer said, "We are concerned about if your kids get to talk to us and, so, we have made sure that we have meeting times with them. We're concerned that they need small group time."
Tucker said, "We work so hard to build relationships with our students and we think it is so important that we know the students and they know us."
It will be different seeing a room full of empty desks, but the teachers believe technology has helped make learning as natural as possible.
They'll watch how their students respond.
Archer said, "We can see those reactions, we can see the smiles, we can do those virtual high fives and virtual fist bumps and, you know, the 'way to go's' so we can see their little faces."
If your child is having an issue or question with remote learning, the school system says there are ways to get help.
First, it says talk to your teacher.
But if it's after hours, there is a technical assistance hotline.
The number is 221-7777.
And if you need extra homework help, they say you can log on to HomeworkAlabama.org.
