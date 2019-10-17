The Baldwin County School System is keeping a close eye on the weather as the Alabama gulf coast comes under a tropical storm warning. School officials attended a briefing with the National Weather Service Thursday, October 17, 2019 to learn when the weather will take a turn for the worse.
Everything is a go for a normal school day Friday, including after school bus service. The main concern is for after school activities, particularly football games. Any changes to the game schedule won’t be made until around midday Friday. School officials said the safety of students and parents is a priority.
“Right now, our concern is going to be activities Friday night. I know that Marty McRae, over athletics in Baldwin County is looking into that,” said Baldwin County Schools superintendent, Eddie Tyler. “I think we have one team, Spanish Fort traveling across the bay to Mobile. I’ll probably be talking to Chresal Threadgill, the superintendent over there to see what his thoughts are and then most of our other schools are here in the county or either off.”
Baldwin County Emergency Management officials hosted a webinar with the National Weather Service Thursday afternoon. Officials from across the county attended either in person or by conference call. The storm is expected to be quick moving with limited impacts, but gusty winds and rain could cause some games to be postponed.
“It could be where two teams agree to play Saturday afternoon, you know, early and I the association agrees with say Baldwin County High School and Robertsdale, just taking them as an example, playing at I just going to say 2:00 o’clock in the afternoon, we would communicate that to the state association. If they agreed and referees were available, they could do that,” Tyler explained.
Gulf Shores is hosting Daphne Friday night. Officials there said while a decision on that game won’t be made until game-day, there’s a strong chance will be rescheduled.
