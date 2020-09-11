This has been a week of encouraging numbers concerning COVID increases in Mobile County.
The Mobile County Health Department reported 39 new cases Friday.
That's down from 51 in Thursday's report.
There are four new deaths, bringing the number to 283.
the number of currently hospitalized patients is up four, but stands at 83.
Friday afternoon, Epidemiologist Dr. Scott Chavers with the health department talked about current COVID cases in schools and whether any schools are seeing outbreaks.
Dr. Chavers said, "Some have rates that are a little elevated and technically do constitute an outbreak, some do not. What is difficult to determine is if transmission is occurring inside the schools or if its occurring outside the schools, so we are looking into that."
Health department officials didn't name the schools.
Dr. Chavers said what's interesting in the reports is that there seems to be spikes on Wednesday of each week.
He said one factor could be events that happened over the past weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.