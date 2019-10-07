A fire on Ono Island Saturday, October 5, 2019 destroyed two homes, cars and a boat. Nobody was at home at the time, but one firefighter was injured. This is the third time in just a few months fire has burned structures to the ground in that area.
Smoke could be seen for miles as two homes on Ono Island burned. By the time first responders stationed at the Ono Island Fire Station arrived, one home on Marlin Key Drive was fully involved, and the fire had spread to the house next door.
“We had two, what we call exposures on either side of the structures involved in the fire which we had to maintain. That’s where we had to set up our line of defense and were actually able to save both of those homes on both sides,” explained Orange Beach Fire Chief, Mike Kimmerling.
In all, two homes, five vehicles and a boat were destroyed. Saturday’s fire and two fires in June, one also on Ono Island and a massive fire in Perdido Key which destroyed nearly 20 condominiums had several contributing factors. All were along the coast where strong sea breezes fueled the fires. All were older, wooden structures, allowing the fires to spread quickly. Those who made it through the Key Harbour fire recalled how quickly it spread.
“There’s so much fire going on, there’s so much wind, you’ve got firefighters in here, the water hookups, the delay of time. You’re scared. You’re alarmed. You think you’re going to lose your building,” Key Harbour resident, Fred Straub said the day after the fire.
Kimmerling added that alerting the Fire Department right away is also key.
“Early detection and notification is critical to us getting there on time. Alarm systems…people, when they notice things or smell smoke, calling 911 immediately. I know there was a lot of video out there on the June Ono fire where there was a lot of people videotaping from across the water and even one of the persons in the video’s heard saying as they’re filming it, ’Hey, did anyone call 911?’ So, calling 911 is critical,” Kimmerling said.
Chief Kimmerling also said there could have been a delay in reporting this fire because nobody was home at the time at either house. The State Fire Marshall was on-site Monday looking into the cause of the fire. The injured firefighter was released from the hospital Saturday night after being treated for heat-related injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.