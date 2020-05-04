MOBILE CO, Ala. - A spike in Mobile County cases over the weekend has caused some concern.
The Mobile County Health Department reports 69 new cases on Friday is the second highest case count since testing began. That spike, fortunately, followed by a two day decline in reported cases Sunday and Monday.
Health officer for Mobile County, Dr. Bernard Eichold, said a majority of those cases were processed by a single lab and reported to the Alabama Department of Public Health .
On Monday, Mobile County had about 1,200 confirmed cases and tested almost 9,000 people.
Friday's spike just a day after Alabama loosened social distancing guidelines and opened up small business.
Dr. Rendi murphree, epidemiologist for the Mobile County Health Department said, "We have not seen a 14-day decline in testing. If you'll read the presidents report, they're talking about three big gates that are being measured when considering reopening. It has to do with the number of cases, what hospitals are doing, lab results, that sort of thing. We are no where close to seeing a day to day decline in cases. We just saw our second highest reported on Friday, three days ago."
16% of those with COVID-19 in Mobile County are hospitalized and 7% have died. The major age group of people getting the virus is 25-64 and 65-year-olds and older have the highest risk. 60% are female and 43% are African Americans.
Dr. Murphree said the most dense outbreak of the virus is in middle of Mobile County where more people live and there are more long term healthcare facilities, like nursing homes.
