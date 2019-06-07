Weekend weather causing rough conditions on the Gulf

The weather we've had over the past several days, leading to some rough conditions at our local beaches.
The red flags are flying in Orange Beach and Gulf Shores this weekend.
The National Weather Service expecting the waters to be this bad through Sunday night.
Beach Rescue says it's best to stay out of the water completely.
This is Rip Current Awareness Week and FOX10 News is committed to making sure you stay safe.
IF you find yourself in a rip current, here's what you need to do.
First of all, "stay calm."
The more you panic, the easier it will be to be pulled under the water.
Start to swim parallel to the shoreline.
Rip currents are usually very narrow and you can easily exit.
If you can’t escape, float or tread water and try to call or wave for help.
