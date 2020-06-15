MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- After spending two years thinking her beloved dog had died, Linda Harmon, got the surprise of a lifetime when she recently learned her chocolate lab, Twixx, was alive!
They’re joyful reunion was captured on camera by Mobile County Animal Shelter staff.
In the sweet video you can see their loving bond seemingly untouched as Twixx hears his name called for the first time since he was lost from home in the spring of 2018, running straight to his mom.
“I looked for him everywhere. I put out posters. I joined like five or six Facebook pet groups and just could not find him,” said Linda Harmon.
Soon after Twixx went missing Harmon reported him dead to the chip company he was registered with when someone told her they’d seen him hit by a car on the side of a nearby road.
“I don’t mean to put an animal on the same level as a human, but the attachment is not much different and when you think, or you have lost a pet it can be devastating.”
Harmon says she never totally accepted that Twixx was gone.
“There were some times when I said ‘Linda let go, he really is gone,’ but the hardest person to convince is yourself and I'm glad I couldn’t convince myself.”
She says she never let Twixx die in her heart up until the moment she got the call he was alive.
“It just felt like life all over again.”
And back in her arms.
“A dog loves everybody. That’s what everyone seeks, people seek that type of love from each other.”
After he went missing Twixx was taken in by a family who cared for him, but never tried to see if he had a chip up until the shelter got him where they checked and learned who he belonged to.
