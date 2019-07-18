Cleanup is winding down on Dauphin Island where parts of the west end were flooded by Tropical Storm Barry.
That includes removing what's become an iconic symbol of that storm, which has gone viral.
It's a Dodge Charger Daytona that became stuck in sand during the storm.
At midday Thursday, the car remained in the sand at the end of Tierra Court on the west end of Dauphin Island.
But work was continuing to clear sand from roadways.
Most of the water was gone from the streets.
Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier said, “We actually removed the checkpoint Wednesday morning and also re-opened West End Beach. If you go down there, you will still see some cleanup activities underway with some large equipment, but that’s primarily going to be focused on some of the side streets."
And there were plenty of people on West End Public Beach, some from out of town and some from the Mobile area.
They talked to us about Tropical Storm Barry and the cleanup.
Charlie Wooten from the Little Rock, Arkansas, area said, “We came in just before Barry made landfall, about a day or two before Barry came in. It was pretty rainy the day we got in but, honestly, once we got here, the part of the island we were staying at was nice.”
Chris Howard from Irvington said, “It was completely flooded down here just a week ago, not even just a few days ago. They've already cleared off the streets, got the west end back open.”
When asked if she was worried at all about the storm, Cassi Simers from Mammoth Spring, Arkansas, said, "I was, and I had been following it pretty closely, and we heard about it and we made sure it was all going to be done by the time we got here.”
