MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- After many delays, the man accused of killing his own father was in court Tuesday. According to prosecutors, this may have been a premeditated murder.
"At this point in the investigation we believe the victim was asleep on his couch when his son retrieved the rifle from his bedroom and shot and killed him," Assistant District Attorney Keith Blackwood said. "I mean, it's about as close to execution as you can get."
That wasn't the only allegation presented in court today by Blackwood. He also told the judge that after the shooting Browning admitted to, "planning to kill his father for 13 years." It was a confession Browning's attorney Christine Hernandez says will be a part of defending her client, as she eluded there may have been a domestic history between the father and son.
"It's our position there were some domestic issues that were ongoing so there's a lot more to this story. Right now we're very, very early in this," Hernandez said. "All of the facts haven't come out. You're hearing everything one sided and that is the state's theory in the case. The theory in the case tends to change from time to time so we'll have to see how things play out in the preliminary hearing."
Browning was arrested at his home off Richmond Drive more than a week ago. Since then, he's been held with no bond at Metro jail. The judge decided to keep him there with no bond until another case he's facing in Mississippi for receiving stolen property is handled.
Browning is set to be back before a judge on July 1 for his preliminary hearing.
