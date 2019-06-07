The Mobile Police Department has confirmed that the man shot on Spring Grove in West Mobile on Thursday morning has died. Authorities say the shooting occurred during a vehicle burglary.
Police responded location in reference to a male victim found suffering from a gunshot wound at approximately 5:55 a.m. The victim, identified as 31-year-old Samuel Wilson III, was transported to the hospital where he later died.
Public Safety Director James Barber told FOX10 News, officials believe two to three individuals are involved and they are believed to be part of a gang.
He went on to say that authorities have surveillance video from the area showing the suspects, who were wearing hoodies and possibly driving a small white car. Barber said they are to be considered armed and dangerous.
To help find the suspect responsible for killing Wilson, police ask neighbors and those living in adjacent neighborhoods to please check their surveillance systems. Report to police anything captured during the time frame of the vehicle burglary that might be helpful in solving this crime by calling 251-208-7211.
