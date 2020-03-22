MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- The Coronavirus pandemic has prompted dozens of governors across the nation to call in the national guard.
“Uncharted territory. We haven’t been here before. It’s not like a hurricane.”
Reports show more than 7,000 guard members are providing support in communities across the country.
In Alabama up to 100 guardsmen are on standby after Governor Ivey authorized the Adjutant General Major General Sheryl E. Gordon to activate if needed.
“We’re not talking about 100 people showing up at one location to perform any specific tasks. It may be as simple as one or two doctors or one or two nurses assisting in an emergency room somewhere across Alabama,” said Col. Tom Tyler.
The governor has assured Alabamians that she does not plan for the guard to operate as any type of enforcement for public health orders, but instead they will provide additional support to first responders and health care providers.
“We’re focusing right now on what is happening right in front of our eyes with shortages of medical supplies, difficulties in getting those test kits distributed throughout the state.”
Colonel Tom Tyler says their missions would come from Alabama Emergency Management leaders.
“We would determine the number of soldiers and airmen necessary to accomplish that task, whether it could be assisting in hospitals or providing transportation support or any other kind of normal civil support mission.”
Retired Colonel David Galloway served in the Alabama National Guard for 32 years and says they were mostly called in for hurricane and tornado relief.
He imagines the duties may be similar during this pandemic.
“We were running distribution centers, any kind of logistical support to help in the relief and to get the lives of the people back to normal and roads cleared, fuel, water, anything that for basic life support,” said Col. David Galloway.
In some states, like Maryland, the national guard is helping with coronavirus testing, while guards in other states have helped unload goods and clean public facilities.
“If it were me I would feel relieved that we had guardsmen out there that were gonna secure and take care of the communities because they come out of the communities… number one.”
Colonel Tyler says we could see guardsmen called in to help across the state as soon as the next few weeks or so.
