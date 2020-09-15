We hear a lot about the amount of flooding Hurricane Sally could cause, but is there anything government leaders can do to ease the problem?
Mayor Sandy Stmpson joined county and emergency management agency officials for a news conference Tuesday morning to give updates on Sally.
In the fall of 2017, Hurricane Nate flooded downtown Mobile intersections, like Water and Government Streets.
The water came from storm surge from the Mobile River.
Mayor Stimpson said, "There's very little you can do for flooding of streets at this point in time, you know. There's no pumping that's really going to make any difference because it's typically coming out of a creek or coming down the street or something."
Mobile County Emergency Management Agency Deputy Director Mike Evans said, "We did have a call this morning with the MAWSS (Mobile Area Water and Sewer System) team, and the director over there, with his team, assured us that they were doing everything that they needed to do to try to ensure the water system and the sewer were as prepared as it could be."
The Mayor did say he was anticipating that, if Sally moves as slowly as its predicted, and causes as much rain as predicted, he thinks more trees will be uprooted than we typically see in a storm like this.
